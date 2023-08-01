Bindu’s intervention renders PSC-approved principals’ list null

The role played by Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu in obstructing the appointment of principals in Government Arts and Science Colleges has been exposed through new documents. This interference came after the left teachers’ association, AKGCT, submitted a memorandum. Consequently, an illegally constituted second selection committee disregarded the earlier list of principals.

Initially, the minister directed the formation of an appeal committee, but it was later transformed into a selection panel chaired by the Higher Education Principal Secretary, violating UGC norms. The objective was to nullify the PSC-approved list, treating it only as a “draft” list.

The second selection committee comprised various officials and subject experts, including retired individuals, raising concerns about fairness and adherence to norms. Legal challenges are expected as those bypassed may approach the court.

A total of 110 government college teachers applied for 62 principal posts, and 67 qualified after a preliminary round examination. However, some candidates were omitted from the list due to issues with UGC-recognized publications. Eventually, the list was shortened to 43 candidates.

Due to delays in appointments, 62 out of 66 Government Arts and Science colleges remain headless, with only four having permanent principals.

Furthermore, Minister Bindu’s claim that she had not served as Principal In-Charge of Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, has been disputed. Records show that she held the position from November 13, 2020, to March 10, 2021.

The Save University Campaign Committee has demanded an apology from the minister and raised concerns about her involvement in canceling the PSC-approved list and forming a complaint redressal committee with leftist representatives.

The Committee has submitted a memorandum to the Governor and the Chief Minister, urging them to appoint principals from the PSC-approved list and adhere to UGC norms.