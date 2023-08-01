Global Village in Dubai opens registration for kiosks, food carts

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai has announced the opening of registration for kiosks and food carts for season 28. The 28th season of the popular tourist attraction will begin from October 18.

Operators can participate without the need for a trade licence. Global Village also provides Federal Tax Authority registration support, and assists in acquiring point-of-sale (POS) systems and electronic payment terminals to simplify the payment process for customers. It also offers storage facilities for inventory management and supports entrepreneurs in collaborating with signage companies for branding.

The theme park attracted a record 9 million visitors from around the world last season and will open a week earlier than usual this year.