HC Declines to Intervene in Lokayukta Order on CMDRF Misappropriation

The Kerala High Court has declined to intervene in the Lokayukta’s decision to transfer the CMDRF misappropriation case to the full bench. Complainant A Sasikumar’s petition was dismissed by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice A J Desai and Justice V G Arun.

The complaint filed in the Lokayukta accused the Chief Minister and ministers of the previous Left government of giving money from the relief fund to ineligible recipients. The Lokayukta had initially taken up the case after conducting a hearing, but later referred it to the larger bench to determine if the Cabinet’s decisions could be subject to investigation under the Kerala Lokayukta Act and the merit of the allegations.

In 2018, Sasikumar filed the case, alleging misuse of CMDRF funds, claiming that money was provided to individuals not eligible for relief. For instance, Rs 25 lakh was granted to the family of NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayan, while Rs 8.5 lakh was given to the family of former Chengannur MLA KK Ramachandran Nair. Additionally, Rs 20 lakh in relief was provided to the family of a policeman who died in a car accident while accompanying former CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The plea to the anti-corruption ombudsman was filed by Sasikumar in September 2018.