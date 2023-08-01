IIT Guwahati develops device for rapid UTI diagnosis

A research team from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) has successfully created a 3D printed device for the rapid diagnosis of urinary tract infections (UTIs). Led by Dr. Partho Sarathi Gooh Pattader, an associate professor in the department of chemical engineering at IITG, the device is cost-effective, accurate, and reliable. Unlike conventional detection methods that rely on urine culture and take several days, this new device can identify the type of bacteria causing the UTI within minutes.

The estimated cost of manufacturing the device is Rs 608, and testing a single sample will cost just Rs 8, making it particularly suitable for rural areas with limited testing facilities. UTIs often go undetected in such regions due to the lack of adequate diagnostic options. The device uses gold nanoparticles and aptamers, which are specific molecules that bind to particular bacteria. The aptamer-gold nanoparticles-bacteria combination results in a unique signature that can be detected by a UV-Visible Spectrophotometer, enabling rapid and accurate identification of the bacteria.

This Point-Of-Care Testing (POCT) prototype is crucial for early-stage detection and timely treatment of UTIs. It can identify ‘Klebsiella pneumoniae’, a bacteria responsible for UTIs, pneumonia, and soft tissue infections. The research team’s work has been published in a reputed peer-reviewed journal, ACS Applied BioMaterials.

Funding for this groundbreaking research was provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) of the Government of India. The device’s affordability, accuracy, and rapid diagnosis potential hold significant promise for improving primary healthcare and enhancing UTI management in underserved areas.