State media reports pardon for Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi.

Jailed Myanmar civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has received pardons in five criminal cases, although she still faces 14 others, as reported by state media on Tuesday. The announcement came as part of an amnesty involving over 7,000 prisoners during Buddhist Lent. The broadcast stated, “Chairman of State Administration Council pardons Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced by the relevant courts.”

Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the 2021 military coup, is currently serving a 33-year sentence for various charges, including corruption, possession of illegal walkie-talkies, and violating COVID-19 restrictions. While she was pardoned in five cases, 14 others remain pending. According to a legal source, “She couldn’t be freed completely although some sentences against her were pardoned. She still has to face 14 cases. Only five cases out of 19 were pardoned.”

Since her detention, Suu Kyi has been seen only once in grainy state media photos from a courtroom in the military-built capital, Naypyidaw. The coup has caused significant unrest, leading to over one million people being displaced, according to the United Nations.

Recently, Suu Kyi was relocated from prison to a government building, according to an official from her political party. Myanmar often grants amnesties to prisoners on holidays or special Buddhist occasions.