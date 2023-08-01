VHP procession in Haryana attacked: 2 guards killed, 15 injured by stone-throwing mob.

Two home guards lost their lives and around 15 others, including policemen, were injured during a violent incident in Haryana’s Nuh district. The disturbance occurred as a mob attempted to disrupt a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession by pelting stones and setting vehicles on fire. In response to the escalating violence, the Union Home Ministry is sending 15 additional companies of central forces to Haryana. The situation also escalated in Sohna, in Gurugram district, where mobs set vehicles and a shop on fire, leading to road blockades.

In response to the violence, authorities evacuated about 2,500 individuals who sought refuge at a Shiv temple in Nuh. Prohibitory orders were enforced to ban assembly in Nuh and Gurugram districts, while mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad until Wednesday. As a precaution, educational institutions were ordered to remain closed in Faridabad and Palwal districts.

The violence led to tragic casualties among the law enforcement officers. Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran confirmed the deaths of two home guards and the injury of ten police personnel during the Nuh violence. One of the home guards, identified as Neeraj, succumbed to a gunshot wound. Several injured officers were taken to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital for treatment.

Videos emerged showing cars on fire and damaged police vehicles, accompanied by the sound of gunfire. In an effort to disperse the mobs, the police used tear gas shells. The tension in the area led to the suspension of mobile internet services, as described by the Haryana government.

The clash reportedly occurred when VHP’s ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ was stopped by a group of young men near Nuh’s Khedla Mod, and they pelted stones at the procession. There were claims that the trigger for the clash was an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh. Moreover, there were reports of the cow vigilante, Monu Manesar, who was supposed to join the procession but refrained from doing so upon VHP’s advice due to potential tension.

Authorities are actively trying to bring the situation under control, and investigations will determine responsibility for the violence. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called for calm in Nuh, urging unity among the people. However, opposition leaders criticized the Khattar government for the failure of law and order, terming it a “Black Day” for Haryana. Despite the tense situation, appeals for peace and brotherhood were made by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed, and former legislator MLA Zakir Hussain.