Amid Haryana communal clashes, SC calls for tight security, CCTV surveillance over Delhi protests

As supporters of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal hold protests in Delhi over the communal violence in Haryana, the Supreme Court has asked authorities to ensure tight security and CCTV surveillance of the protests to prevent any escalation.

The court has said steps should be taken to ensure no violence and hate speeches during these protests. It has also directed authorities to put adequate force, including personnel from paramilitary forces, on the ground. ‘Please ensure that the authorities take appropriate action that there are no violence and there are no hate speeches. Also deploy CCTVs so that everything is recorded’, the court said.

Supporters of VHP and Bajrang Dal held protests at nearly 30 locations across the national capital over the violence in neighbouring Haryana that has claimed six lives and caused huge losses to property.