Family of railway cop who killed four people on train says: ‘Was tensed, had blood clot in brain’

The Government Railway Police are currently holding Chetan Singh, the RPF constable who shot and killed four persons on a moving train on Monday. The horrifying incident has generated debate and been referred to as a ‘hate crime’ by certain opposition figures.

The incident happened on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express as it was travelling close to Palghar. He also killed ASI Tika Ram Meena, who was in charge of Chetan Singh’s escort duties.

Chetan Singh was characterised as ‘tensed’ and ‘under pressure’ by the constable’s family in Mathura when India Today spoke with them.

His sister-in-law stated regarding Chetan’s attitude, ‘His health was weak for a long period. He was being treated and was taking medication. Additionally, a blood clot in his brain was found.’

When asked if Chetan had anger issues, she said, ‘There were no anger issues but he always remained tensed and under pressure. He lived away from family and there is no way to know if he took his medicines on time.’

When his father died, Chetan was hired as an RPF constable. In Mathura, his brother Lokesh drives trucks for a living.

According to two of his family members, Chetan Singh had lived in the same home since April of this year and had a close relationship with his children and family.

‘Chetan Singh never got engaged in any disputes. He had been employed with the railways for the past 14 years after the death of his father and never had any conflicts with his colleagues,’ his family said.

33-year-old Chetan Singh claimed he was ill and was moved to another compartment where he could rest on an empty berth, according to RPF policeman Amay Ghanashyam Acharya, who was on the train.

He was asked to finish his assignment and go to the hospital for treatment afterward, but he declined.