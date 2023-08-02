Girl in UP died after being forced to drink sanitiser for resisting molestation bid

After allegedly being made to drink sanitizer by a group of men when she rejected their attempt at molestation, a 16-year-old girl died here on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The girl’s family and friends protested, kept the body on the road, and called for the accused to be taken into custody. Over two hours of traffic were affected by the roadblock.

The girl, a Class 11 student, was on her way home from school on 27 July when one of the suspects, Math Lakshmipur resident Udesh Rathor (21) stopped her and made an attempt to sexually assault her, according to the police.

When the girl resisted their attempts to molestate her, Rathor and the other three men forced her to drink sanitizer, according to Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati.

The accused beat up the victim’s brother when he tried to step in, according to the SP, who also said that they shot a video of the incident and posted it online.

The girl’s condition worsened after being force-fed the sanitizer, and she was eventually admitted to a private hospital. She was afterwards sent to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead, according to the police.

‘Whatever facts emerge in the posut-mortem, action will be initiated accordingly,’ Bhati said.

After the post-mortem, the family members transported the body home that evening, placing it on the road, according to Bhati.

When they were assured of a fair investigation and the prompt arrest of the accused, they released the barrier after roughly two and a half hours, according to police.

According to them, four police teams have been organised to find the accused.