India’s Dominant Performance Secures Series in Third ODI against Windies.

India’s clinical victory over West Indies by a massive 200 runs in the third ODI secured the series 2-1. Despite the impressive performance with four half-centuries and excellent bowling, questions lingered about the team combination ahead of the World Cup. Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli gave opportunities to World Cup hopefuls, but uncertainties persist as the team is yet to settle.

Shubman Gill found his rhythm, scoring 85 off 92 balls, supported by Ishan Kishan’s 77 off 64 balls in a 143-run opening stand. The team reached a commanding 351 for 5 after being put into bat. Sanju Samson’s 51 off 41 balls strengthened his case as a reserve middle-order batter, and Hardik Pandya’s 70 not out off 52 balls added the finishing touch.

Mukesh Kumar’s 3/30 in 7 overs and a strong opening burst dashed West Indies’ chase, leading them to be bowled out for 151 in 35.3 overs. Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, and Kuldeep Yadav also contributed with wickets, making the series decider one-sided.

Despite the triumph, concerns arise regarding batting positions for Kishan and Samson, and the utilization of Rohit Sharma in the order. Additionally, not selecting Yuzvendra Chahal in any game and the selection of the fifth seamer, Jaydev Unadkat, raise questions for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup at home. With limited matches left before the World Cup, decisions on team composition and the final squad become critical factors.