Muthalapozhi Dredging Delayed: Adani Group Lacks Crane

Dredging work at Muthalapozhi harbor faced delays despite promises to resume on Monday. A high-level meeting was held on July 31, where Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) agreed to start dredging from August 1. However, AVPPL cited the unavailability of a suitable crane as the reason for the delay. Anil Kumar, the executive engineer from the Harbour Engineering Department, expressed frustration, stating that they would have addressed the issue if informed earlier. AVPPL has now ordered a chain-tyre crane and plans to begin work the following day.

The responsibility for dredging the navigation channel and removing rocks in Muthalapozhi harbor lies with AVPPL under a 2018 MoU with the Harbour Engineering Department (HED). However, they failed to carry out the necessary work after 2021, resulting in sand piling up over the rocks and increasing wave intensity, posing risks to fishing boats. The estuary mouth has tragically claimed the lives of 68 fishermen in the last decade, with four fatalities occurring on July 10 this year.

Earlier, the negligence of the Adani Group had forced the HED to float tenders for boulder removal, but the contractor backed out due to monsoon-related challenges. In the latest meeting, AVPPL was reminded of its obligations, and they agreed to remove the rocks, a process that will take around three weeks. Consequently, dredging is expected to commence next month.