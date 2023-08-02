Shamseer clarifies: No intention to harm religious sentiments.

Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer finds himself embroiled in controversy as the BJP and NSS demand an apology for alleged anti-Hindu comments. However, Shamseer firmly maintains that he never intended to hurt any religious individual and affirms his respect for all faiths.

Addressing the issue, Shamseer expressed his dismay at the ongoing debates on whether science contradicts religion, deeming it unfortunate for such discussions to arise in a state like Kerala. Defending his previous remarks, he points out that many others have made similar statements before him and clarifies that his intention was never to offend anyone of any religious background.

In other news, Shamseer announced that the assembly session is scheduled to take place from August 7 to 24.