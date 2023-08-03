Allahabad HC permits ASI survey of Gyanvapi Mosque, Varanasi.

The Allahabad High Court granted permission to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to inspect the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker stated that the commission was justified in ordering the ASI survey for scientific purposes in the interest of justice. However, the court specified that no digging would be allowed without separate permission.

Earlier, the Varanasi Court had directed the ASI to survey the mosque premises, except for wuzukhana, following an application from four Hindu women worshippers seeking year-round access to worship inside the mosque.

The Anjuman Mosque Committee, responsible for managing the mosque, challenged the Varanasi Court’s order, arguing that the ASI was not a party to the suit and was not noticed by the court. The Varanasi Court’s previous direction to the ASI was to conduct a survey, including excavations, if necessary, to determine if the mosque was built on the site of a former temple.

Additionally, two pleas were filed in the Varanasi district court and the Allahabad High Court seeking protection of “Hindu signs and symbols” in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The petitioners requested that the state government and district administration seal the entire mosque premises to prevent damage to Hindu symbols during the ASI survey. They also sought to restrict non-Hindus from entering the “old temple area” in the complex until the pending suits on the Gyanvapi issue are resolved in the district court of Varanasi. The Allahabad High Court’s verdict on this matter is scheduled for August 3.