Dredging delay causes boat overturn at Muthalapozhi, 16 fishermen rescued, 2 injured.

Near the Muthalapozhi harbor on Thursday, a boat carrying 16 fishermen overturned, causing concern due to previous boat mishaps in the channel that have affected fishermen in coastal villages near the state capital. Fortunately, all the fishermen managed to swim to safety, although two sustained injuries in the accident.

The situation has been exacerbated by the delay in dredging work at the harbor, which is essential to provide the necessary depth for vessels to pass. In a high-level meeting held on July 31 in Thiruvananthapuram, it was agreed that Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) would resume dredging from August 1. Under an MoU signed in 2018 with the Harbour Engineering Department (HED), AVPPL was responsible for dredging the ‘navigation channel’ and maintaining a depth of 5 meters until May 2024, including the removal of rocks that might obstruct the channel. Unfortunately, the Adani Group did not carry out any dredging or rock removal after 2021.

As a result, sand has accumulated on top of the rocks, intensifying waves and posing risks to motorized fishing boats. The estuary has already claimed the lives of 68 fishermen in the last decade, with four fatalities occurring on a single day on July 10 this year.

Due to the negligence of the Adani Group, the HED had to float tenders for the removal of the boulders, but the contractor who won the tender has faced difficulties in starting the work during the monsoon season. During the meeting on August 31, the Adani Group was once again reminded of its obligations, and its representatives agreed to remove the boulders. However, the process will take at least three weeks, so proper dredging can only begin next month. The safety of fishermen remains a major concern as the situation unfolds.