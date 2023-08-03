For refusing to accept court case settlement, woman in UP beaten up, clothes torn off

According to authorities, a gang of individuals broke into a woman’s home in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh’s Newria area and beat her up and tore her clothing off for refusing to accept a settlement in an ongoing legal dispute.

On social media, a video of the incident has gone viral. The woman allegedly went up to senior police officials on Wednesday and threatened to set herself and her children on fire if the accused were not taken into custody.

According to Superintendent of Police Atul Sharma, the woman said that on July 31, criminals broke into her home, assaulted her, and tore off her clothes because she hadn’t resolved a long-standing disagreement.

The woman further charged that the area police had not taken any action.

Prateek Dahiya, a Circle Officer in the Sadar region, has been ordered to look into the matter, according to Sharma.

The thrashing was captured on video by the townspeople, and it was posted online.