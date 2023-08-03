Gujjars and Bakerwals protest against Paharis’ inclusion in ST list in J&K

The Gujjars and Bakerwals, indigenous communities in Jammu and Kashmir, are expressing strong opposition to the government’s decision to include the Paharis, an upper caste group, in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. The Union government presented the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha on July 27, proposing to grant ST status to the Paharis, who are a linguistic minority in the region. However, this move has sparked discontent among the Gujjars and Bakerwals, who believe that the Paharis, regardless of their religious affiliation (Muslims or Hindus), belong to the upper castes and, therefore, should not be granted ST status.

The Gujjars and Bakerwals have been actively demonstrating their disapproval through frequent protests against the government’s decision. They argue that the inclusion of the Paharis in the ST list would be unfair and against the interests of the genuine tribal communities. The protests reflect their concerns about potential dilution of the benefits and privileges reserved for the STs, as they fear that the Paharis, who they consider as upper castes, might dominate and take away opportunities meant for the historically marginalized tribal groups.

The proposed amendment has caused tension and disagreement within Jammu and Kashmir, leading to heightened protests from the Gujjars and Bakerwals. They firmly assert their identity as authentic tribal communities with unique cultural and social backgrounds, and they believe that the Paharis’ inclusion in the ST list undermines their rights and representation.

The situation has become a matter of contention, with both sides firmly holding their ground. The government’s attempt to include the Paharis in the ST list to provide them with certain privileges is met with resistance from the Gujjars and Bakerwals, who are concerned about the potential impact on their own communities. As the discussions continue, finding a resolution that addresses the concerns of all parties involved remains a challenging task.