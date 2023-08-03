Protests in Haryana disrupt traffic flow from Faridabad to Delhi

Under tight security by the Delhi Police, demonstrations were staged on Wednesday by the VHP (Vishva Hindu Parishad) and Bajrang Dal in various parts of Delhi and Noida to protest against the violence in Haryana. The protesters carried saffron-coloured flags and chanted slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Har Har Mahadev’, and ‘Vande Mataram’, as they blocked the road at the Badarpur border.

The sit-in protest at the border led to a long traffic jam, disrupting the movement of vehicles from Faridabad to Delhi. Similar demonstrations were held at other locations, causing traffic chaos in the affected areas. Bajrang Dal supporters recited the Hanuman Chalisa near the Nirman Vihar Metro Station in east Delhi, and later attempted to block Vikas Marg, but were eventually removed by the police. In northeast Delhi, they held a demonstration while chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa assured that adequate manpower has been deployed at sensitive locations, and the police are closely monitoring social media to prevent any escalation of tensions due to false messages. She also mentioned that patrolling is being carried out at sensitive areas, and the district police are in communication with religious leaders to maintain peace and order.

Meanwhile, in Noida, the VHP conducted a demonstration to protest against the communal violence in Haryana. They also demanded monetary aid for the families of two Bajrang Dal members, who they claimed lost their lives in the clash.

The protests come in the wake of the recent violence in Haryana, and authorities are taking measures to prevent any further escalation. Security forces are closely monitoring the situation to ensure peace and stability in the affected areas.