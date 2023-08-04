Alappuzha CPM Unrest Continues: Municipality Chair Changes Once More.

In the town of Alappuzha, Kerala, there has been a significant development in the local municipality as the chairperson position has witnessed a rare change of guard. K K Jayamma, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM, has taken over as the new chairperson, replacing her fellow party member Soumya Raj.

The election for the 52-member council took place in the morning, and Jayamma, representing the Nehru Trophy ward, emerged victorious with 35 votes in her favor. However, her appointment was not without controversy. It came as part of a compromise formula aimed at quelling factionalism within the party. According to the compromise, both Jayamma and Soumya Raj are set to share the chairperson post for an equal period of two-and-a-half years.

The elevation of Soumya Raj to the municipal chairperson position had sparked widespread protests within the CPM. Some party workers expressed their displeasure publicly, alleging that the party district leadership had accepted a bribe to nominate Soumya Raj over the more experienced Jayamma. This situation led to tension and discontent within the party ranks.

Interestingly, Soumya Raj’s tenure as the municipal chairperson had seen achievements in the area of waste management, resulting in the civic body winning several recognitions. However, the decision to replace her with Jayamma has raised concerns and dissent among certain sections of the party cadre.

On a related note, in the Alappuzha District Panchayat, there was another significant development. N S Sivaprasad, a member of the Left Democratic Front, was elected as the Vice President of the district panchayat unopposed. Sivaprasad, representing the Vayalar division, is part of the Communist Party of India (CPI) District Executive Committee.

The power-sharing agreement within the ruling front dictated that the Vice President’s position would be held by Bibin C Babu of the CPM, representing the Krishnapuram division, for the first two-and-a-half years. Now, with Sivaprasad’s election, he has taken over the role, and in recognition of this achievement, he was felicitated by the CPI members, led by Agriculture Minister P Prasad.

These recent developments in Alappuzha’s local politics indicate the intricacies and challenges of managing power dynamics within political parties and the larger governing bodies. The shifting of chairpersons and Vice Presidents reflects the delicate balance of interests and the need for compromise to ensure smooth functioning and unity among party members. As time unfolds, the impact of these changes on local governance and public welfare will be closely observed.