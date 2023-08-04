Establishment of 19 new districts, 3 divisions approved by Rajasthan Cabinet

The proposal of a high-level committee to create 19 new districts and three new divisions in the state was approved by the Rajasthan Cabinet on Friday.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Aparna Arora, Rajasthan will now have 50 total districts, up from 33, and the new districts would be announced soon.

The districts of Jaipur and Jaipur Rural, as well as Jodhpur and Jodhpur Rural, have been separated. Apoongarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Kekri, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Neem ka Thana, Phalodi, Slumber, Sanchore, and Shahpura are the other new districts.

There will now be 10 divisions in the state. Banswara, Pali, and Sikar are the three new divisions.

In March, the assembly heard the chief minister, Ashok Gehlot, announce the creation of 19 new districts and three divisions. He had stated that the state administration had received a report from a high-level committee that had been established to explore the creation of new districts.

Reporters were informed by the chief minister following the Cabinet meeting that the official launch for the new districts will take place on August 7.

The creation of additional districts, according to him, will enhance government and provide respite to those who must travel far distances to district headquarters for various tasks.

Gehlot added that it was another move taken by the state administration in the direction of providing excellent governance.

According to him, the high-level committee’s term has been extended for another six months so that individuals can submit proposals.

Usha Sharma, the chief secretary, claimed that smaller districts would have better law and order, service delivery, and governance.

Due to workload and travel distances, she claimed it is challenging for a collector to visit every tehsil in a district. According to the chief secretary, smaller districts not only make administration simpler but also relieve the public by preventing them from having to travel great distances for official tasks.

In March of last year, a high-level committee led by retired IAS official Ramlubhaya was established to make suggestions for the creation of new districts.

Gehlot announced the 19 new districts and the three new divisions on March 17 of this year based on the committee’s interim report.

Following the announcement, concerns over the demarcation of the new districts’ boundaries came from individuals, public officials, and a number of organisations.

Demonstrations against the creation of the districts were also seen in the state.

The committee received the suggestions and will now review the districts’ proposed boundaries.

The committee examined the submissions before submitting its report to the state administration on August 2. The report was approved at the Cabinet meeting on Friday.