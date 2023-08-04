J&K Police find missing soldier in Kashmir; joint interrogation after medical checkup

An army jawan who had been missing from Kulgam district in south Kashmir since Saturday evening was found by the Kulgam police on Thursday. The missing soldier, 25-year-old Javed Ahmed Wani, was a member of JAKLI and was posted in Leh Ladakh. He had left home in Asthal village to buy food items and had not returned. His abandoned car was found with its doors open in Paranhall village in Kulgam on Sunday morning. His slippers and some food items were found inside the car. Concerns arose that he might have been abducted by militants, leading to a massive manhunt by police, CRPF, and the army. Javed’s family had appealed for his release, and his father had asked for forgiveness if his son had made any mistakes. After the army jawan was found, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar stated that a joint interrogation would commence after a medical checkup. The security forces used sniffer dogs and analyzed call records and mobile data during the search. This incident came after a similar incident in March last year when an army man was abducted and killed in Budgam district.