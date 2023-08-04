Landslide triggers Shop Collapse, leaving 12 missing in Uttarakhand

Around 10 to 12 individuals were reported missing following a devastating incident in Rudraprayag district when heavy rains triggered a landslide, causing the collapse of two shops near the Gaurikund post bridge at approximately 11.30 pm on Thursday. The unfortunate event happened as people were inside the shops when the landslide struck. In response to the disaster, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been actively engaged in search and rescue operations.

Nandan Singh Rajwar, the District Disaster Management Officer, explained that the landslide, caused by torrential rains, resulted in severe damage to the shops located in front of the Dak culvert in Gaurikund. However, rescue efforts are being hindered by the continuous falling of heavy boulders and stones from the surrounding hill. Despite the challenges, the district administration and disaster management teams remain on-site, working tirelessly to find and aid the missing individuals.

SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra reported that relief teams are facing difficulties due to the ongoing risk of falling debris. The relentless torrential rains have caused additional hazards, making it challenging to carry out rescue operations effectively.