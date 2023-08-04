NIA conducts raids in Pulwama in terror-related case

On Friday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, as part of a terrorism-related investigation. The raids were carried out at two locations, namely Sethergund and Ugergund, both situated in the south Kashmir district. NIA officials, accompanied by local police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, initiated the search operation early in the morning. The target of these raids was residential buildings in the specified areas. The purpose of these searches was to gather evidence and information relevant to the ongoing terror-related case under the purview of the premier investigating agency, NIA. The operation reflects the agency’s continued efforts to delve into the matter and uncover any links or activities related to terrorism in the region.