SC halts Rahul’s conviction; Cong asserts: People’s voice cannot be silenced.

The Congress celebrated the Supreme Court’s ruling that stayed Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the 2019 defamation case, considering it a strong vindication of truth and justice. The party emphasized that “no force can silence the voice of the people” and termed it a “victory of love over hate.” Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, expressed their satisfaction with the verdict, stating that justice has prevailed. Ramesh praised Rahul Gandhi for trusting the judicial process despite relentless efforts from the BJP’s machinery. The Congress’ Thiruvananthapuram MP, Shashi Tharoor, hailed the decision as the first steps towards justice in an unjust case.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha, and Sanjay Kumar, acknowledged that the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi were not in good taste, but they also noted that the trial judge hadn’t provided a reason for imposing the maximum sentence. Therefore, the court stayed the conviction pending final adjudication.

The case stemmed from a 2019 incident when former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remark during an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka. The Congress expressed gratitude for the court’s decision, affirming their commitment to uphold constitutional ideals and place faith in institutions despite attempts to undermine them.

Satyameva Jayate — Jai Hind…