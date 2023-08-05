Communal clashes in Nuh: 202 arrested, 102 FIRs filed

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij provided an update on the situation following the communal clashes in Nuh, stating that 202 people have been arrested, and 80 others are in preventive detention. He expressed concern over the orchestrated nature of the violence, citing evidence of bullets being fired from hillocks and stones gathered on rooftops of buildings. The police have taken swift action and filed 102 FIRs in connection with the matter.

Minister Vij assured the public that those responsible for the violence will not escape justice, and they are being interrogated thoroughly. He questioned the origin of the weapons used during the clashes and hinted at the involvement of a mastermind behind the carefully planned disturbances.

Contrary to the minister’s assertion, the Nuh Superintendent of Police, Narendra Singh Bijarnia, stated that, based on the ongoing investigation, they have not found any evidence indicating a mastermind behind the clashes. He mentioned that they are identifying and apprehending individuals involved in the violence, hinting at disparate elements rather than a coordinated plot.

When asked about the possibility of demolishing properties belonging to the culprits, Minister Vij responded resolutely, saying bulldozers would be deployed wherever necessary. He likened the use of bulldozers to a form of treatment, implying a strong approach in dealing with the situation.

Additionally, Minister Vij addressed the attack on the cybercrime police station in Nuh. He asserted that the incident is being taken seriously, and investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators and uncover their motives for targeting the police station and destroying records.

The minister also raised concerns about Nuh becoming akin to Jamtara, a district in Jharkhand notorious for cybercrime activities. He referenced a recent crackdown on cybercriminals in India, which led to multiple arrests in an effort to curb cyber fraud.

The situation in Nuh remains tense as the authorities continue their efforts to bring stability and ensure the safety of the region’s residents.