Ganesha myth row: NSS to intensify protest against speaker Shamseer

The Nair Service Society (NSS) is escalating its protest against Kerala assembly speaker A N Shamseer’s remarks on Lord Ganesha. With the government reluctant to declare its stance, NSS has taken a stand. On the other hand, the CPM politburo maintains that there’s no need to further discuss the controversy, supporting Shamseer’s remark and warning against a communal divide.

Shamseer’s comments were made during an event at a school where he accused the Centre of promoting Hindu myths instead of scientific achievements. He stated that Lord Ganesha was a myth without scientific basis. This sparked protests by BJP, VHP, and right-wing groups, demanding an apology from the speaker.

NSS joined the protest, taking to the streets and holding an emergency meeting to discuss further agitation. They are also considering aligning with BJP and RSS in their protest against the speaker. While the CPM state secretary revised his statement, referring to Lord Ganesha as a myth, the government has remained silent on the controversy, as claimed by NSS.

The LDF government faces challenges as Sivagiri Mutt expressed concern that Shamseer’s remarks have hurt the sentiments of the faithful, urging him to apologize unconditionally. The situation remains tense as NSS prepares for its next move after the crucial meeting on Sunday.