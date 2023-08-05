In Tripura, hijab-wearing students prohibited from attending classes

In Tripura’s Sepahijala district, a class 10 student from Koroimura Higher Secondary School was injured in an assault by a mob for supporting Muslim girls’ right to wear hijab in the institute. The incident arose from a divide between Hindu and Muslim students over the issue of headscarves for minority community girls, reminiscent of the Karnataka Hijab controversy. The student allegedly participated in ransacking the headmaster’s room, prompted by the headmaster’s directive for Muslim girls to adhere to the school uniform policy instead of wearing hijab.

The situation escalated, leading to a mob gathering outside the school, attacking the student when he emerged, resulting in his injury. The headmaster, Priyatosh Nandi, had previously instructed all students to wear proper uniforms after a meeting with teachers, but the Muslim girl students insisted on wearing hijab due to religious beliefs. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also requested the headmaster to enforce the uniform rule for all students regardless of religion.

As tensions continued, Hindu students wore saffron-colored kurtas to school, asserting that they would follow the uniform rule only if all students did. Currently, the area remains tense, but the situation is said to be under control according to the police. It’s worth noting that a similar controversy had occurred in Karnataka, where a college had banned wearing hijab inside classrooms, leading to a statewide issue currently pending in the Supreme Court.