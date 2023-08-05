‘Rahul Gandhi to take part in ‘no-confidence motion’: Reveals Congress leader Surendra Rajput

New Delhi: Congress leader Surendra Rajput on Saturday said that Rahul Gandhi will take part in the no-confidence motion against the Modi government following the Supreme Court decision to stay his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case.

‘The Bharatiya Janata Party should return Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership to him. Rahul Gandhi will take part in the ‘no-confidence’ motion against the Modi government’s ‘anti-people’s policies’,’ said Congress leader Rajput. The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is likely to take place on August 8 and 9 in the Lok Sabha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on August 10.

The no-confidence motion was moved by Opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last week. Following the Supreme Court’s decision to stay Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the Modi surname remark case, Congress is hopeful that their party leader and Wayanad MP will return to the Lok Sabha and take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government on the Manipur issue. The apex court began hearing an appeal filed by the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case.

Further, reacting to Gandhi’s remark on the SC decision, Rajput said, ‘The ‘idea of India’ has become ‘I.N.D.I.A’ (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). With the idea of India, Rahul Gandhi will make the country a developed and united nation’. Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, reacting to the apex court’s decision, said on Friday, ‘Come what may, my duty remains the same. Protect the idea of India’. In addition, Congress leader Surendra Rajput took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, ‘PM Narendra Modi is terrified of I.N.D.I.A. He is terrified of the women of Manipur who are being oppressed under his regime. And he compares Rajasthan with Manipur’.