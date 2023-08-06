Actress Ileana D’Cruz welcomes baby boy, names him Koa Phoenix Dolan

Actress Ileana D’Cruz has joyfully welcomed her first child, a baby boy, and affectionately named him Koa Phoenix Dolan. The renowned star of movies like “Barfi!”, “Rustom,” and “Main Tera Hero” shared the delightful news on Instagram, posting a heartwarming picture of her newborn, who arrived on August 1.

In the caption accompanying the post, the 36-year-old expressed her indescribable happiness at the arrival of their beloved son, conveying that their hearts are overflowing with joy. Ileana had earlier announced her pregnancy in April, and she had recently shared pictures of her partner on social media, celebrating the journey to parenthood.

The film fraternity and her friends, including Huma Qureshi, Athiya Shetty, Nargis Fakhri, and Sophie Choudry, showered the actress with congratulations in the comments section of her Instagram post, celebrating the special moment with her.

While her last movie appearance was in “The Big Bull,” led by Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana was also seen in the music video for rapper-singer Badshah’s song “Sab gazab.” Looking ahead, she has an exciting project in the pipeline, starring alongside Randeep Hooda in the film “Unfair and Lovely.”

Fans and well-wishers alike are thrilled for Ileana D’Cruz and her partner as they embrace this new chapter of parenthood, wishing them all the happiness and love in the world as they embark on this beautiful journey with their baby boy, Koi Phoenix Dolan.