Congress leader says, IndiGo flight had no AC, passengers given tissues to wipe sweat

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the head of the Punjab Congress Committee, revealed his “one of the most horrifying experiences while travelling from Chandigarh to Jaipur on an IndiGo aircraft 6E7261” on Saturday. He said in a social media post that the flight’s 90 minutes were dreadful for the passengers since they were forced to wait inside the plane without air conditioning.

The Congress leader bemoaned it, claiming that after forcing passengers to wait in line for roughly 10-15 minutes in the scorching sun, the flight took off without the ACs on.

‘Right from the take off to landing, the ACs were off and all the passengers were made to ‘suffer’ throughout the journey. No one addressed the serious concern during the flight. In fact, the air hostess ‘generously’ distributed tissue papers to the passengers to wipe off their sweat,’ he tweeted.

The footage showed passengers fanning themselves with tissues and papers.

He warned the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take strong action against the airline.

This is the third time today that an IndiGo flight has experienced a technical issue. On Friday, an engine failure on an IndiGo flight headed for Delhi necessitated an emergency landing at Patna airport. Just three minutes after takeoff, the incident occurred.

Around 9:11 am, the plane touched down without incident at Patna’s Jay Prakash Narayan Airport.

Another incidence involved an IndiGo flight that had a technical issue and had to return to the Delhi airport an hour after takeoff on its way to Ranchi. The pilot of the IndiGo flight reportedly stated the technical issue mid-flight and that the jet was returning to the IGI airport, according to a passenger on the flight.