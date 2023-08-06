Final week of Monsoon session include no-trust debate and the Delhi services bill

The final week of the Monsoon session of Parliament is expected to be turbulent, with significant issues to be addressed in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. In the Lok Sabha, a no-confidence motion against the government will be debated, and all eyes will be on the review of the stay granted by the Supreme Court on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ case. The Congress hopes to reinstate Gandhi’s Parliament membership and have him as a key speaker during the no-trust motion.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, there will be spirited debate over the Delhi services bill. The Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha has allotted 12 hours for the no-confidence motion discussion, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond on Thursday.

Protests from the opposition, demanding a statement from PM Modi on ethnic violence in Manipur, have been ongoing since the session began. Last week, the opposition briefly suspended protests in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill.

The Rajya Sabha’s numbers are evenly poised between the NDA and INDIA coalitions, but fence-sitters have favored the BJP-led government. The Aam Aadmi Party has used the contentious Delhi services bill to unite opposition parties against it in the Rajya Sabha.