From abandoned house in Birbhum, Bengal Police discovers large cache of explosives

In the state’s Birbhum area, the West Bengal Police discovered a sizable cache of explosives on Sunday.

A police squad from Birbhum’s Rampurhat police station raided an abandoned home after receiving information, and as much as 12,000 gelatin sticks—a type of explosive—packed in roughly 60 crates were found there.

Speaking about the operation, a West Bengal police official said, ‘Upon receiving information from a source, the police of Rampurhat police station recovered approximately 12000 pieces of gelatin sticks in about 60 boxes from an abandoned house close to Radipur village under the jurisdiction of Rampurhat police station.’

The official continued, ‘The police have taken the house from which the gelatin sticks were seized under their investigation. The owner of the abandoned house has not yet been found, though.’

After the gelatin sticks were found, Birbhum Police opened a suo-moto case based on the complaint of the investigating officer.

But the security services had already received such powerful explosives from West Bengal’s Birbhum area.

A case involving 81,000 thousand gelatin sticks and detonators that were found by the West Bengal Police Special Task Force (STF) in Mohammad Bazar in the Birbhum district while moving in a car is currently under investigation by the National Investigating Agency (NIA), a central investigation agency.

Before a special court in Kolkata, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet and a supplementary charge sheet in the case.

A winning Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat candidate named Manoj Kumar Gosh has also been detained by the national investigation agency NIA for reportedly having a sizable cache of weapons and explosives in his godown.

After questioning Manoj Kumar Gosh, the NIA then detained another TMC employee by the name of Islam Chowdhury.