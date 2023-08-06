Gaurikund cloudburst and landslide deaths in Uttarakhand expected to surpass 30

The death toll from the cloudburst and landslide disaster in Gaurikund is anticipated to exceed 30, as state government sources reported an additional list of 10 people missing, bringing the total number of missing individuals to 23. Moreover, there are reports of more than 10 members of the Nepali-origin community missing, surpassing the government’s official figures. The locals are drawing comparisons to the tragic Kedarnath disaster of 2013 due to the severity of the current situation.

In response to the landslide disaster, a team of senior officials, led by State Disaster Management Secretary Dr. Ranjit Singh as the Chief Minister’s special representative, visited the affected Gaurikund area on Saturday. After assessing the situation, the high-level team instructed the local administration to dismantle the temporary kiosks and stalls erected in the area. Consequently, 30 establishments, including restaurants and small grocery stores, were removed from the vicinity of the disaster spot.

The situation in Gaurikund remains critical, and efforts are ongoing to search for the missing individuals and provide support to those affected by the disaster. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further casualties and mitigate the impact of the calamity on the community.