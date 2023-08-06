Govt names Sanjay Kumar Agarwal to lead the CBIC

On Saturday, the government announced the appointment of Sanjay Kumar Agarwal as the new chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). He takes over from Vivek Johri, who retired on May 31. According to an office order issued by the finance ministry, Agarwal, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and former CBIC member in charge of compliance management and investigations, will assume the role of CBIC chairman with the status of Special Secretary to the Government of India.

In addition to Agarwal’s appointment, the ministry also named Surjit Bhujabal, currently serving as the Principal Director General of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), as the new CBIC member.

The CBIC board consists of a chairman and six members who oversee various aspects of tax policy, customs, IT and taxpayer services, GST implementation, compliance management, and vigilance.

These appointments are crucial in leading and managing the indirect tax and customs administration in India, and they reflect the government’s commitment to effective revenue collection and taxpayer services.