PM Modi sets up the foundation for the renovation of 508 railway stations

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the redevelopment of 508 railway stations throughout India through a virtual ceremony. These stations are located in 27 states and union territories, with Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan having 55 each, Bihar with 49, Maharashtra with 44, and others distributed accordingly. The ambitious project, costing Rs 24,470 crore, aims to enhance passenger experiences by providing modern amenities, efficient traffic circulation, inter-modal integration, and well-designed signage for guidance.

The Prime Minister’s Office emphasized that the design of the station buildings will draw inspiration from local culture, heritage, and architecture, reflecting the rich diversity of the nation. Public transport, particularly railways, holds great significance to Modi’s vision, and he has consistently stressed the importance of upgrading railway stations to world-class standards. In alignment with this vision, the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ was launched, encompassing the redevelopment of a total of 1,309 stations.

The foundation stone laying for the redevelopment of 508 stations marks a significant step towards realizing this ambitious endeavor. The government aims to create stations that not only cater to the practical needs of commuters but also celebrate the unique identity and essence of the regions they serve. By focusing on state-of-the-art public transport facilities and top-notch amenities, the redevelopment project seeks to elevate the railway travel experience for people across the country.