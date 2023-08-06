Suzuki launches new variant of Access 125: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Suzuki launched a new color variant of Suzuki Access 125. The Special Edition and the Ride Connect Edition variants of the scooter gets the new dual-tone Pearl Shining Beige / Pearl Mirage White color. This new color variant will be available at all Suzuki Two-Wheeler dealerships across the country from August 4 onwards.

Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect Edition Disc Brake with Alloy Wheel is priced at Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom). While the Special Edition Disc Brake Variant costs Rs 85,300 (ex-showroom).

The Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect Edition comes equipped with a Bluetooth enabled digital console allowing seamless connectivity between the vehicle and the rider’s smartphone. This scooter offers turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS, and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call, and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display, and estimated time of arrival.

It also features a Premium Chrome External fuel re-filling lid, a super bright LED headlamp, LED position lights, and a convenient USB Socket.