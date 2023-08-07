Add Healthy Unnithandu Upperi to Your Onam Feast!

Unnithandu, also known as plantain stem, is a highly nutritious plant-based ingredient traditionally used in our villages to prepare various dishes like thoran, upperi, soup, and snacks. Its abundance of fiber and delightful taste when cooked properly make it a perfect addition to your Onam sadya this year. Let’s explore the recipe for a delicious unnithandu upperi that you can savor during the festivities.

Ingredients:

– 1 big piece of unnithandu (plantain stem)

– ¼ tsp turmeric

– 3 tbsp coconut oil

– ½ tsp mustard seeds

– 2 dried red chillies

– 1 tsp split black gram / urad dal

– 5 chopped shallots

– 2 sprigs of curry leaves

– 4 tbsp raw red rice

– 1 tbsp peppercorns

Preparation:

1. Finely chop the plantain stem and remove the thread that runs along the sides.

2. Mix the chopped unnithandu with a little salt and turmeric, then steam cook it with a little water.

3. Heat oil in a pan and add the mustard seeds, dried chillies, urad dal, and curry leaves.

4. Mix in the cooked unnithandu after draining the water, ensuring it’s well combined.

5. Remove the stir-fry from the stove once everything is thoroughly mixed.

6. In a separate pan, dry fry the raw red rice and peppercorns until aromatic.

7. Grind the fried rice and peppercorns to a fine powder and add it to the stir-fry for an extra burst of flavor.

Now, relish the delightful unnithandu upperi, and enjoy the nutritious addition to your Onam feast!