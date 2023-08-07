Ghulam Nabi Azad says, Supporters of Article 370 abrogation ignorant of truth, J&K history

Ghulam Nabi Azad, the chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, claimed on Sunday that some of those who favour the Supreme Court’s repeal of Article 370 are ignorant of the reality on the ground and the region’s past.

He proclaimed his unwavering confidence in the Supreme Court, which was hearing a number of cases against the repeal of the constitutional clause, and said that Article 370 was repealed in a ‘unconstitutional’ manner.

‘Those who are opposing (Article 370 in the Supreme Court) do not know the ground situation, history, geography, advantages and disadvantages of the constitutional provision. It was not meant for any particular area, province or religion but was equally beneficial to all – people living in cities and villages,’ Azad told reporters on the sidelines of a public rally in Doda district.

He was answering a question regarding some parties petitioning the Supreme Court in favour of repealing Article 370.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre repealed Article 370, which granted Jammu and Kashmir special status, and divided the former state into Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, two Union Territories.

‘I have full faith in the Supreme Court, being the guardian of the Indian Constitution, which will look into all legal aspects of abrogation of Article 370. The Apex court will delve into constitutional procedures adopted to abrogate it,’ Azad said, adding Article 370 was taken away from Jammu and Kashmir ‘forcibly and unconstitutionally.’

Azad also lamented the recent deaths of three soldiers in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir and the regular militancy-related incidents in the Jammu region’s Rajouri border district.

‘The militancy was almost finished (in Rajouri), but over the past six months, several militancy-related incidents claimed the lives of our jawans and civilians, indicating a revival of militancy which is a matter of grave concern for all of us,’ the DPAP leader said, urging people and security forces to maintain vigilance against anti-national elements in border areas.

Azad claimed that only slackers will defect from his party and that those who know how to work will remain in it in response to some of his party members rejoining the Congress.

‘They are going to Congress because they do not have to work in the party… They know a lacklustre attitude is not going to work in DPAP which has more accountability of leadership than its rivals,’ he said.

Azad said the party has no place for non-performing leaders. ‘I check the progress of each party leader by making him or her accountable. We seek details from leaders on outreach at the block or village level.’