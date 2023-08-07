Minister reacts to BJP MLA’s objections to Shivakumar sharing dais with judges

S Suresh, a former minister and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, objected in a letter to the Karnataka High Court regarding Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s planned attendance at the 10th State Level Advocates’ Conference that the Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) is hosting in Mysuru on August 12.

If DK Shivakumar, who has numerous cases pending against him in both the Supreme Court and the High Court, can share the stage with the judges, the BJP MP from Karnataka’s Rajajinagar district questioned.

In a letter to the registrar of the Karnataka High Court, S Suresh Kumar questioned whether it was necessary to invite DK Shivkumar to a gathering where justices from the Supreme Court and the Karnataka High Court will also be in attendance because he is now involved in cases before both courts.

‘An event is being organised by Karnataka bar council on August 12 in Mysore. In this event, Karnataka’s Chief Minister, Supreme Court judges, High Court judges and the Law Minister of Karnataka will take part. I am surprised that even DK Shiv Kumar will be part of this event. I have a question: as per rules, can DK Shivkumar be part of this event?’ S Suresh Kumar said.

‘I remember an incident of being enquired about whether there was any criminal case pending against all guests (including me as a then law minister) who were sharing the dais with the Chief Justice. Of course, it is a different matter that no case was pending against me,’ Suresh said.

Later, in a tweet, S Suresh Kumar also added, ‘Justice should not only be done but should be manifestly and undoubtedly be seem to be done, says lord chief justice Hewart.’