UDF claims Kerala fails to solve issue of price increases, opposition strikes

In the Kerala assembly on Tuesday, the opposition UDF, which is led by the Congress, charged that the LDF administration had neglected to address the state’s problem with rising prices.

The ruling Left front responded by disputing the claim and asserting that the situation was worse in the states of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Karnataka, which are governed by the Congress.

The UDF brought up the topic of price increases in an adjournment notice that Congress MLA P C Vishnunadh and a few other opposition legislators requested be put on hold so that other House processes may be discussed.

The opposition’s accusations were refuted by the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, G R Anil, who said that there was no need to continue discussing the matter after adjourning the House.

Speaker A N Shamseer declined to allow the House to adjourn due to the minister’s stance.

After being denied permission, the opposition organised a walkout “in strong protest” over what they claimed was a lack of government action to address the state’s rising cost of basic necessities.

According to V D Satheesan, leader of the opposition (LoP) in the assembly, SupplyCo (Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited) is unable to purchase basic goods because of a massive debt of more than Rs 3,000 crore.

Additionally, he argued that SupplyCo should receive about Rs 700 crore if it is required to purchase necessities that must be offered at reduced prices prior to Onam.

Anil challenged the notice of adjournment, arguing that the state government had successfully intervened in the market through its civil supplies corporation and SupplyCo stores and was giving the general people access to critical goods at reduced prices.

Additionally, he claimed that during a recent trip to Delhi, he found that costs there were far higher than in Kerala. He asserted before the House that ‘similar is the situation in Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Haryana.’