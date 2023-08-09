Amid growing discontent, Siddaramaiah talks with Congress MLAs for second day

In light of concerns that dissent is growing within the ruling party about the progress being made in their areas and how the government and its ministers are conducting themselves, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met with Congress representatives from six districts on Tuesday.

The chief minister held separate talks with each of the MLAs from the districts of Raichur, Vijayapura, Koppal, Belagavi, Haveri, and Kalaburagi on the second day of similar gatherings.

He attended meetings with MLAs from Ballari, Tumakuru, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Bagalkot, and Dharwad on Monday.

‘The chief minister held a discussion with ministers and MLAs of districts at the Home Office ‘Krishna’. They discussed the development of respective constituencies, grants and preparation for Lok Sabha elections. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was present,’ his office said in a statement.

In addition to the five poll guarantee clauses, the MLAs reportedly spoke with Siddaramaiah on the distribution of funds to their respective constituencies and the fulfilment of local election-related commitments.

According to reports, the CM informed the MLAs about the financial impact that implementing the five ‘guarantee schemes’ (poll pledges) will have on starting significant development projects this year.

He is reported to have promised them, however, that priority tasks would be given attention.

The meeting is significant because there is growing unhappiness within the ruling party. According to reports, up to 30 legislators have recently written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party leadership to express their concern about the lack of implementation of development projects in their districts and the performance of specific ministers.

According to reports, a number of lawmakers are upset and have griped about not being able to complete work in their districts and not getting the transfers (of government employees) they sought. According to reports, they claimed in the letter that certain ministers were not cooperating with them, expressing their dissatisfaction with them.

A prominent MLA named BR Patil threatened to resign, claiming ‘self-respect,’ during the Congress Legislature Party meeting that was held later that month.

Some lawmakers have been outraged by the actions and conduct of some ministers, Patil had warned, and they will continue to fight if the situation is not changed.