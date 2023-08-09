Applications open for first-ever Best Web Series (OTT) Award at IFFI 2023

Applications are now being accepted for the inaugural Best Web Series (OTT) Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), as stated in a press release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The winner will be honored at the festival taking place in Goa from November 20 to November 28.

The award aims to recognize and encourage the thriving OTT content and its creators, fostering growth and innovation in India’s digital content industry. It also strives to promote regional diversity and creativity by encouraging content produced in various Indian languages.

The winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, shared among directors, creators, and producers. The award will be granted to an original web series on an OTT platform, released between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022, with each episode being at least 25 minutes long and tied under the same title.

Applicants can submit entries online through the provided form until August 25, along with a stamped and signed hard copy by August 31. The new category was introduced to IFFI last month by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.