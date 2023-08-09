Arvind Kejriwal’s appreciation post for Congress leaders

Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has penned letters to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi to convey his gratitude “on behalf of the citizens of Delhi” for their votes against the Services Bill. This action comes in the wake of the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Parliament. The bill grants the central government authority over bureaucrats in the Delhi administration. The Rajya Sabha endorsed the bill with 131 votes in favor and 102 opposing it.

In his correspondence, Kejriwal thanked the Congress leaders for their party’s support in opposing and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which aims to change the dynamics of governance in Delhi. The gesture highlights a spirit of unity among political parties in defending the autonomy of the Delhi government and the interests of its residents.