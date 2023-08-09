Asia Cup 2023: All match timings and full schedule released

Mumbai: Jay Shah, BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) head has released the Asia Cup 2023 schedule last month. Now the timings of the matches were announced by the cricket body.

The tournament will begin with a match between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan, Pakistan, on August 30. India-Pakistan match will take place in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on September 2. India will face Nepal in the other group stage match on September 4 at the same venue.

Also Read: World Youth Teams Championship: India’s U-31 bridge team wins bronze

Pakistan will host 3 group stage matches and 1 Super Four stage match. The rest of the tournament will be played in Sri Lanka. The final will take place in Colombo on September 17.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal are participating in this tournament. The teams are divided into 2 groups from where the top 2 teams will qualify for the Super Four Stage. All the teams will face each other once in the super four stage. The top 2 teams from the super four stage will qualify for the finals.