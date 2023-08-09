BCCI makes $1.5bn surplus in five years

India’s cricket board, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has accumulated a surplus of around $1.5 billion over a five-year period up to 2021-22, as disclosed in India’s parliament. While the BCCI typically keeps its financial details private, it is recognized as one of the world’s most lucrative sports governing bodies due to India’s fervent cricket following and competitive bidding for broadcast rights. The parliament revealed that for the year ending March 2022, the BCCI recorded a revenue of $919 million and expenses of $370 million, resulting in a surplus of $549 million. This marked the largest surplus over a five-year span starting from 2017-18, during which the board amassed $3.3 billion in revenue against $1.8 billion in expenses.

Renowned for its financial clout, the BCCI wields significant influence in international cricket, primarily due to its substantial financial resources compared to other cricket boards. Additionally, the BCCI is poised to generate approximately $230 million annually from 2024 to 2027, which constitutes 38.5% of the International Cricket Council’s yearly earnings of $600 million. Notably, the BCCI secured a staggering $6.2 billion from the sale of media rights for the popular Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament in the previous year. The board has recently initiated a tender process for media rights related to its international and domestic matches, further solidifying its financial position.