As film industry mourns the loss of director Siddique, Megastars Mammootty and Mohanlal expressed grief over the demise of the popular director. Siddique breathed his last on Tuesday around 9 pm while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi following a heart attack on Monday. He was already suffering from pneumonia and a liver ailment, reports said.

Actor Mohanlal deeply mourned the passing of director and screenwriter Siddique, saying he held a special place as a big brother in both his personal life as well as films. He added that Siddique had lived like a common man, avoiding luxuries and did not show enmity towards anyone. Taking to Facebook Mohanlal penned a heartfelt note and stated, ‘Siddique made us laugh a lot. He made us teary eyed and reminded us not to lose hope. I was fortunate enough to act in his first film ‘Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu’, in which he worked as an assistant director and his last film ‘Big Brother’. Condolences, he wrote.

Taking to Facebook, Mammootty condoled the director’s death and wrote, “Continued demise of loved ones… Paying condolences to my Siddique while feeling the infinite pain the loss causes…’ Several artistes of the film fraternity including Mohanlal, Sai Kumar, Harisree Ashokan, Dulquer Salmaan among others have also paid condolences.

The 68-year-old director is survived by his wife Sajitha and three daughters — Saumya, Sara, and Sukoon. His mortal remains will be placed at the Indoor Stadium at Kadavanthra from 9 am to 11.30 am on Wednesday for the public to pay homage. The funeral will be held at Ernakulam Central Juma Masjid at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Some of the major films directed by Siddique are — ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’, ‘In Harihar Nagar’, ‘God Father’, ‘Vietnam Colony,’ ‘Kabuliwalah’, ‘Hitler’, ‘Friends’, ‘Chronic Bachelor’, ‘Bodyguard’ (Malayalam and Hindi), ‘Kavalan’ (Tamil), ‘Ladies and Gentleman’, ‘Bhaskar the Rascal’, ‘Fukri’ and ‘Big Brother’. He also wrote the screenplay for a handful of movies, besides trying his hand at acting. Siddique also worked as an anchor on several television shows. He won the Kerala State Film Award in 1991.