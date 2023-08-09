Cancer deaths in India surpass 8 Lakh in 2022, UP leads

The year 2022 witnessed an escalation in cancer-related fatalities in India, reaching a staggering count of over 8 lakh deaths, as revealed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh took the lead, reporting more than 1 lakh deaths, followed closely by Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Bihar.

A noticeable increase in cancer cases was also documented, with 14,61,427 cases registered in 2022, in contrast to 14,26,447 cases in 2021 and 13,92,179 in 2020. Uttar Pradesh registered the highest number of cases, crossing the 2 lakh mark, trailed by Maharashtra with 1,21,717 cases. Other states that reported significant cancer cases were West Bengal (113,581), Bihar (109,274), and Tamil Nadu (93,536).

Within this grim scenario, cancer-related fatalities numbered 8,08,558 in 2022, in comparison to 7,89,202 in 2021 and 7,70,230 in 2020. Following Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Bihar, Tamil Nadu witnessed the highest cancer death count, surpassing 50,000. This was followed by Karnataka (49,516), Madhya Pradesh (45,176), Rajasthan (41,167), Gujarat (40,346), Andhra Pradesh (40,307), and Kerala (32,271).

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Prof. S P Singh Baghel, in a written response, elucidated that cancer diagnosis and treatment occur across various healthcare levels, with government hospitals offering either free or highly subsidized treatment for the economically disadvantaged. Moreover, cancer treatment is also covered under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), and affordable medicines are available through Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in collaboration with state governments.

Additionally, Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) pharmacy stores have been established in select hospitals and institutions, providing cancer drugs at a substantial discount compared to the maximum retail price. These measures seek to alleviate the financial burden on patients and ensure accessible and affordable cancer care across the nation.