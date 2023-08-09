Centre allots Rs 29.75 cr to construct 4 underpasses in NH stretch in Kozhikode

Payyoli: Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has sanctioned four more underpasses and a service road in the Azhiyur to Vengalam stretch of National Highway 66 in the Kozhikode district. The order points out that Rs 29.75 crore is set aside for the proposed underpass and service road at the request of PT Usha, MP. The order issued on Tuesday was formally handed over to Rajya Sabha member PT Usha.

In the initial Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the six-lane road, two foot-over-bridges in Ayanikkad and Perumalpuram were planned. However, Asha Niketan, a caregiving home for the mentally challenged at Nandi Bazar near Koyilandy, was completely cut-off from the main road due to the absence of a service road. After considering the request, Rs 6.73 crores were set aside to extend the service road from Payyoli junction to this area.

Furthermore, the Union Ministry had agreed to consider extending the length of flyovers over Payyoli Junction. According to the DPR, the initial idea was to build a 70-metre-long flyover at the junction. However, the locals and MP urged that this be extended further. The ministry had estimated that such a change could cost the government around Rs 290 crores. However, PT Usha said that ministry officials had given assurances to consider increasing the length of the flyover.

Meanwhile, studies are ongoing to construct underpasses at Iringal and Thikkodi. In September 2022, P.T. Usha met the Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, and submitted her proposal for changes in Payyoli.