Chandrayaan-3 moves nearer to Moon’s surface with additional orbit maneuver

India’s ambitious third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, successfully completed another orbit reduction maneuver on Wednesday, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This maneuver brought the spacecraft even closer to the Moon’s surface, marking a significant step in the mission’s progress.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14 and entered lunar orbit on August 5. In a tweet, ISRO announced that the spacecraft’s orbit had been further reduced to 174 km x 1437 km after the recent maneuver, indicating its proximity to the Moon.

This mission aims to build on the success of India’s previous lunar missions, Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2, by further exploring the Moon’s surface and conducting scientific experiments. The successful completion of orbit maneuvers is crucial to ensure the spacecraft’s precise positioning and navigation as it approaches the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3’s progress is being closely watched by space enthusiasts and experts as it represents India’s continued efforts in space exploration and scientific research.