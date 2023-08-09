Child rights panel mandates video monitoring in schools to ensure student safety.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued a directive to the Directorate of General Education, instructing them to establish guidelines for the installation of closed-circuit cameras within schools.

Moreover, the Child Rights Commission has mandated the State Police Chief to take resolute action against any individuals found infringing or misusing regulations outlined in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This includes addressing counterfeit complaints.

In a bid to safeguard the welfare of students and educators, the commission emphasizes the necessity of addressing any instances of trespassing, vandalism, or disruptive behavior within schools and public institutions under the framework of child rights protection rules.

Recognizing the significance of understanding child rights, the commission calls for comprehensive training and awareness programs to be conducted for all educators throughout the state.

These directives have been issued following a complaint filed by the mother of a Class-9 student from Siva Vilasam Vocational Higher Secondary School, located in Thamarakudy village within the Kottarakkara taluk of Kollam district, as conveyed by Child Rights Commission member Reni Antony.