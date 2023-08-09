Delicious Bheja Fry Recipe

Here’s a recipe for making “Bheja Fry,” a popular dish made from goat or lamb brain:

Ingredients:

– 250 grams goat or lamb brain

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, finely chopped

– 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

– 1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnishing)

– Cooking oil

Instructions:

1. Clean the brains: Wash the brains thoroughly in cold water multiple times. Remove any membranes or blood vessels, and cut them into small pieces.

2. Pre-cook the brains: In a pot of boiling water, add the brain pieces and a pinch of salt. Let them boil for about 3-4 minutes. This helps remove any impurities. Drain and set aside.

3. Heat oil: In a pan, heat some oil. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

4. Add spices: Add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute. Then, add the chopped tomatoes, red chili powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt. Cook until the tomatoes become soft and the oil starts to separate.

5. Cook the brains: Add the pre-cooked brain pieces to the pan and mix well with the masala. Cook for a few minutes until the brain pieces are coated with the spices.

6. Add garam masala: Sprinkle garam masala over the brain pieces and mix.

7. Garnish and serve: Turn off the heat and garnish with chopped fresh coriander leaves.

8. Serve: Bheja Fry is ready to be served. It can be enjoyed as a side dish with roti, naan, or rice.

Note: The recipe can be customized by adjusting the spices and seasonings according to your taste preferences.